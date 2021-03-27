719,342 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 719,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of The Buckle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKE traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $41.00. 410,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

