AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELUXY stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

