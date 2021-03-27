Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,472.10

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,472.10 ($19.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,410 ($18.42). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,431 ($18.70), with a volume of 164,097 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,378.33 ($18.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,598.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,472.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,590.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

