Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Achain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $2.96 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.96 or 0.00631449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.