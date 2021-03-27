Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Acme United alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acme United by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27. Acme United has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $134.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.