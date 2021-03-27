Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACRDF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

