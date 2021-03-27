Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

AFIB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

