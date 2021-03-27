Ade LLC Invests $31,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

NYSE:NEP opened at $71.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

