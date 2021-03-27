adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.90.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

