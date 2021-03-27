Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 356.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

ADBE opened at $469.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

