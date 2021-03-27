Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $3,563,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 159.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $192.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.69 and a 12 month high of $192.89. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

