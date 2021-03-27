Aeon 1-Day Volume Hits $4,644.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $4,644.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00398047 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars.

