AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Up 356.8% in March

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 356.8% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,132. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.37.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

