AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 255,421 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,639,000.

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. 276,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

