AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 100,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM remained flat at $$51.21 on Friday. 50,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

