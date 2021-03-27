Akash Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.72 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $224.76 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00009404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00058180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00243258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.04 or 0.00848418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00074499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 127,973,186 coins and its circulating supply is 42,684,846 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.