Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aker Solutions ASA has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

