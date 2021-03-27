Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $20.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,667 shares of company stock worth $4,625,520 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,249. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $540.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

