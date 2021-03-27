Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

