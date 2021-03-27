Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit