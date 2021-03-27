Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has a $407.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $421.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.37.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $227.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.01. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

