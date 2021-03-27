Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) Insider Jonathan Reynolds Buys 250,000 Shares

Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) insider Jonathan Reynolds acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.09.

Allegiance Coal Company Profile

Allegiance Coal Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal tenements. It holds interests in the New Elk metallurgical coal project located in Las Animas County, in southeast Colorado; Telkwa metallurgical coal project located in British Columbia, Canada; Kilmain Project located in the Bowen Basin; and The Back Creek Project located in the in the Surat Basin.

