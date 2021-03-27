Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) Insider Jonathan Reynolds Buys 250,000 Shares

Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) insider Jonathan Reynolds acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.09.
Allegiance Coal Company Profile
