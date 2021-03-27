Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,700 Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 228.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 421.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GTT Communications by 120.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

