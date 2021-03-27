Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Panasqueira Mine, Almonty Korea Moly, Valtreixal Project and Almonty Korea Tungsten. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.