Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALTG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of ALTG opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $386.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

