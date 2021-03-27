Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 412.1% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.