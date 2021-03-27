Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$55.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.22.

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$62.19. 67,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,396. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$34.05 and a 1 year high of C$63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

