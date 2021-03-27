Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $12.43 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,709 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.