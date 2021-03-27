Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 81,546 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,546 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vroom by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Vroom by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 149,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,233 shares of company stock valued at $54,417,468 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

