Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,172.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

