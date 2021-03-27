Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $79,047.78 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139,270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.