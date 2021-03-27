Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Amincor stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Amincor has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
Amincor Company Profile
