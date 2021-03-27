Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Amincor stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Amincor has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Amincor Company Profile

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket Âin-storeÂ bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

