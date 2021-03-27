Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $29.79

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,841. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,179. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $31.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

