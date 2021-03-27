Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) PT at $10.50

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 199,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.