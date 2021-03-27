Analysts Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) PT at $26.20

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

