Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT at $9.50

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBIBF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBIBF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.