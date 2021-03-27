Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

REPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,773,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,490 shares of company stock worth $11,176,931. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 299,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,584. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

