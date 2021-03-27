Analyzing Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Urban Edge Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential downside of 22.87%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 5.23 $109.52 million $1.16 14.95 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 3.95 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

