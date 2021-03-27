Andrew Anagnost Sells 24,031 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48.

ADSK stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

