Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at HC Wainwright

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.80.

ARNA stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after buying an additional 128,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,619,000 after buying an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

