Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00057854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00227656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.37 or 0.00878969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,093,478 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

