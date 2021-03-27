Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 5.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 38,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,564,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $555.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

