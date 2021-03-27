Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.25 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.46. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.