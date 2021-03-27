Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $62,840.18

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Arqma has a total market cap of $62,840.18 and $142.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.70 or 0.03047970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00327777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.22 or 0.00897318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.38 or 0.00395762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00355638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00233079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,729,881 coins and its circulating supply is 8,685,337 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.