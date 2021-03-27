Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post $7.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.94 billion and the lowest is $7.92 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. 259,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

