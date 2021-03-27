Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Financial Survey

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 13 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 134.68%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $184.38, indicating a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$140.73 million ($3.86) -5.59 Ascendis Pharma A/S $14.98 million 469.36 -$244.18 million ($5.25) -24.92

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.21% -50.73% Ascendis Pharma A/S -4,042.79% -55.72% -49.42%

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia. It is also developing preclinical studies in the field of oncology for potential product candidates and evaluate systemic and localized delivery systems using its TransCon technologies. It also has strategic collaborations with Sanofi to develop TransCon technologies for the treatment of diabetes. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

