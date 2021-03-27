Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARHH stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Assure has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

