Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Atkore by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Atkore by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Atkore by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Atkore by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. Atkore’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

