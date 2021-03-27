Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

