Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Earnings History and Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit