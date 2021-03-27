Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

