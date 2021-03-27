Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZRE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 262,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.